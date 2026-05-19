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'He's surely the one to be on' - Tom Segal has another strong Gold Cup fancy after tipping Trawlerman at 10-1 last year
Pricewise takes aim at the feature race on Thursday at the royal meeting
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Published on inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated
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