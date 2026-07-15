Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingPaul Kealy
premium
'He looks overpriced on what he's been doing' - Paul Kealy with five weekend selections
Our Weekender tipster with his early plays for the Saturday action
The Summer Plate takes place at Market Rasen on Saturday
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnte-post tips
Last updated
Copy
more inAnte-post tips
- 'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
- 'I wouldn't be laying him at a double-figure price' - Paul Kealy is eyeing a shock result in the Eclipse
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Cesarewitch
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Cambridgeshire
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
more inAnte-post tips
- 'I find it hard to see how you can fail to back him at the odds on offer' - Paul Kealy with four selections for Saturday
- 'I wouldn't be laying him at a double-figure price' - Paul Kealy is eyeing a shock result in the Eclipse
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Cesarewitch
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Cambridgeshire
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe