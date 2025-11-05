Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingBig-race trends
premium
Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Coral Gold Cup
Kevin Morley assesses the big race at Newbury on November 29
Racing Post+ tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Racing Post+ tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inAnte-post Pricewise
Last updated
Copy
more inAnte-post Pricewise
- 'He's very well handicapped and could go to Newbury' - quotes on a raft of Coral Gold Cup entries
- 'He will be half his current price' - Tom Segal has found a likely springer in the Coral Gold Cup
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Melbourne Cup
- Tom Segal tackles the Melbourne Cup - and has found one 'who will surely be a lot shorter on raceday than he is now'
- 'If it's testing then he could easily upset the apple cart' - Tom Segal with two ante-post tips for Champions Day at Ascot
more inBetting offers
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored
more inAnte-post Pricewise
- 'He's very well handicapped and could go to Newbury' - quotes on a raft of Coral Gold Cup entries
- 'He will be half his current price' - Tom Segal has found a likely springer in the Coral Gold Cup
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Melbourne Cup
- Tom Segal tackles the Melbourne Cup - and has found one 'who will surely be a lot shorter on raceday than he is now'
- 'If it's testing then he could easily upset the apple cart' - Tom Segal with two ante-post tips for Champions Day at Ascot
more inBetting offers
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this November - no deposit required
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £50 free bets from Paddy Power
- Man City vs Borussia Dortmund betting offer: Betfair are offering 50-1 for a goal to be scored