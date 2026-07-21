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TippingAlan Sweetman
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'The best is still to come' - Alan Sweetman fancies this Brit to land another blow on irish soil at Naas
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Published on inAlan Sweetman
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more inAlan Sweetman
- Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
- 'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
- 'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday
more inAlan Sweetman
- Alan Sweetman has opened up with a 2pt winner - find out his remaining tip at the Curragh on Sunday
- 'She is unexposed and can exploit her opening mark' - Alan Sweetman has two fancies at Killarney on Tuesday
- 'His last run showed that his turn might be imminent' - Alan Sweetman with his best bets at Navan and Limerick on Saturday