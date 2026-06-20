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Tom Segal's play of the day at Pontefract
Orionis
The Pontefract Castle Fillies' Stakes (3.05) is nothing like the calibre of those races but it could still be a big day for the Haggas-trained filly Orionis, who graduates into Listed company for the first time after an impressive success at Goodwood last month.
On that day, Orionis gave nearly two stone to a filly that won a Listed race next time, and she looks to have taken a big step forward this season. She travelled like a dream at Goodwood and settled the race in a matter of strides, after which her jockey Cieren Fallon said she would take the step up to Listed class in her stride.
On official ratings Orionis has a bit of ground to make up on Revoir and Coedana, especially the former trained by Ralph Beckett, who won this race four times in the last eight years. But, with the Haggas team in such great form, Orionis is preferred.
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'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday's racing at Brighton and Pontefract
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