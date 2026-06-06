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TippingPlay of the day

Tom Segal's play of the day at Navan

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Fingerpaint

4.02 Navan

Fingerpaint looked good when winning on her debut and even better the next time when upped to Group 3 company at Tipperary. 

She could finish only third that day but she got completely wiped out when just starting her challenge. Without that interference she would surely have gone close to winning, while it's best to forget her only other run in terrible ground at the end of the season.

The fact that Weld and the owners saw fit to keep her in training when she already has black type and is extremely well bred strongly suggests that the best has yet to be seen of Fingerpaint.

Silk
Fingerpaint16:02 Navan
View Racecard
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: D K Weld

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'He's improved a stone over hurdles and looks on a good Flat mark' - Tom Segal with his three Sunday fancies   

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