Tom Segal's play of the day at Doncaster

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4.40 Doncaster

Morbeh is not going to be a big price, but he should still be a backable one with the Chelmsford winner Siam Ruby in against him. Given his pedigree it will be surprising if he's not a lot better than his current mark of 71.

Morbeh's dam was top class from a mile and a quarter to a mile and half, and while the form of his Lingfield win is not strong by any means, he was well on top at the line and there should be a lot more to come from him.

Morbeh 16:40 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Roger Varian

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