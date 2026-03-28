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Tom Segal's play of the day at Doncaster
Morbeh
Morbeh is not going to be a big price, but he should still be a backable one with the Chelmsford winner Siam Ruby in against him. Given his pedigree it will be surprising if he's not a lot better than his current mark of 71.
Morbeh's dam was top class from a mile and a quarter to a mile and half, and while the form of his Lingfield win is not strong by any means, he was well on top at the line and there should be a lot more to come from him.
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'Marathon trips may well be the making of him' - Tom Segal has three fancies across Sunday's cards
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Published on inPlay of the day
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