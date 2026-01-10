Racing Post logo
Tom Segal's play of the day at Chelmsford

Strobelight

4.12 Chelmsford

Strobelight is a maiden after ten attempts but he ran really well against a pace bias at Newcastle last time off this mark in first-time blinkers and this track, going round a bend, should suit him better. He looked likely to win when in front inside the final furlong, but he had probably done too much too soon and he was swamped close home by four horses that were held up. 

Nevertheless, Strobelight was beaten less than a length and a repeat of that effort would give him every chance in what isn't a strong race.

Strobelight16:12 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Grace McEntee Tnr: George Boughey

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Tom Segal's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'His jockey is amazing value for 7lb' - Tom Segal has a tip for Punchestown, Fontwell and Chelmsford on Sunday   

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inPlay of the day

Last updated

