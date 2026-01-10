Tom Segal's play of the day at Chelmsford

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

4.12 Chelmsford

Strobelight is a maiden after ten attempts but he ran really well against a pace bias at Newcastle last time off this mark in first-time blinkers and this track, going round a bend, should suit him better. He looked likely to win when in front inside the final furlong, but he had probably done too much too soon and he was swamped close home by four horses that were held up.

Nevertheless, Strobelight was beaten less than a length and a repeat of that effort would give him every chance in what isn't a strong race.

Strobelight 16:12 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Grace McEntee Tnr: George Boughey

