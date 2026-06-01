Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton

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6.30 Wolverhampton

Filey Beach was winless in his first 14 runs, but he has now struck four times in last ten outings, including in his past two turf handicaps at Catterick for Ruth Carr, and this looks a smart piece of placing as he's rated 10lb lower on the all-weather.

That means he wouldn't be eligible to contest classified races on the grass and any notions he can't act on the sand are premature.

The five-year-old has raced on synthetics only six times and went close in a 7f handicap at Newcastle in one of them in October 2024.

He simply hasn't been allowed the chance to transfer the recent improvement he has shown to this discipline. If he can run to within half a stone of the Racing Post Ratings of 65 and 64 he's registered on his previous two outings, the hat-trick beckons against modest opposition.

Filey Beach 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

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