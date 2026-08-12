Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor

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6.11 Windsor

Four places are up for grabs with most major firms in the 6f handicap (6.11) and Rianka is the one to side with each-way.

Rianka did not offer much in three starts in spring novices, but produced her best effort when fifth over this course and distance on her final run to qualify for a mark.

The daughter of Aclaim caught the eye on her handicap debut over 5f in a first-time tongue-tie at this track a fortnight later.

She recorded the fastest final two furlongs in an evenly run race, giving the impression an extra furlong would help, and the first, third and fifth all won next time.

Rianka duly upped her game for the return to 6f when winning cosily enough on her second handicap start at Yarmouth and she is only up 3lb.

Her dam was a Listed winner at three and I suspect there is plenty more to come, while Martin Dunne has been punching well above his weight lately.

The trainer has recorded six winners from his 21 runners since May (£50.63 level-stakes profit to £1).

Rianka 18:11 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Martin Dunne

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