Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor

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6.30 Wolverhampton

The unexposed Spaceman looks the one to beat in Wolverhampton's 7f handicap.

Spaceman had the speed to win a 5f maiden at this track two starts ago and recorded a good time in the process. The runner-up bolted up by six lengths on his handicap debut a few days later, and my selection ran a stormer upped to this trip on his handicap debut at Southwell last month.

The son of Starman came from a long way back to finish third behind two who were much closer to the pace, alleviating any doubts about his stamina for the new distance.

Spaceman's second to subsequent Listed winner Saber Strike on his debut at Redcar last November reads well, and he can prove himself better than a mark of 76 for Richard and Peter Fahey.

He could do with a decent gallop to chase, but his stable is responsible for likely pace angle Naepoint and the in-form Percy's Lad likes to get on with things as well.

Spaceman 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

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