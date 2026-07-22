Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Sandown

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4.42 Sandown

Oisin Murphy's booking to ride Talitha Rouge for David O'Meara in the 1m2f fillies' handicap should be heeded.

The only time Talitha Rouge got a decent early pace to chase in her three runs to qualify for a mark was on her debut at Redcar in May, and that was a big effort.

She made stealthy late headway to finish hot on the heels of Hoseki and Cape Fear, who both had far more experience and are now rated 88 and 78 after winning subsequently.

Talitha Rouge didn't get the set-up she requires in her next two runs, but that means she enters handicaps off an enticing opening rating of 68, and she is firmly one to follow.

Talitha Rouge 16:42 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: David O'Meara

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