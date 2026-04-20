Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Pontefract

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2.52 Pontefract

At Pontefract, the 6f handicap for three-year-olds (2.52) is an intriguing contest.

Daydreama was an eyecatcher in a valuable 7f sales race at York two starts ago before failing to get home over a mile here in the Silver Tankard Stakes, while Reciprocated was sent off a 9-4 chance to win the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot after landing his first two in style.

Karl Burke's runner went backwards in the second half of the campaign and needs to bounce back in first-time cheekpieces, so this may be best left to Cape Ashizuri .

The John and Sean Quinn-trained son of St Mark's Basilica was a taking winner on his debut over 6f at Ayr last July, but found the combination of seven furlongs and much stronger company against him in a brilliant running of the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next time.

The winners of the Dewhurst, Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and Craven Stakes were ahead of Cape Ashizuri, who was a three-length second to 2,000 Guineas entry Saber Strike under a 7lb penalty on his final start as a juvenile at Redcar.

A half-brother to his stable's top-class sprinter The Wow Signal, he's been gelded since his last run and looks on an enticing opening mark of 88.

Cape Ashizuri 14:52 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

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Robbie Wilders fancies this trainer to have a good Tuesday night at Ffos Las

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