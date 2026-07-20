Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Nottingham

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4.45 Nottingham

Only five runners contest the 1m½f fillies' handicap (4.45) at Nottingham and they can all be given a chance as they're all in form.

Darzah and Luna Celeste were first and second in a similar event at Newmarket, and while the form hasn't worked out, they are lightly raced and bred to be a lot better than their new marks.

Great Mates, the sole older horse in the field, justified strong market support to deliver the goods at Yarmouth last time, while Porth Eilian is two from three in handicaps around a mile.

This half-sister to her team's crack miler Port Lynas should continue to climb the ladder, but there may be even more improvement to come from the less-exposed Distant Shore , trained by Roger Varian.

Distant Shore will be 7lb better off with Porth Eilian from their meeting in a Thirsk novice in May, when she finished half a length ahead of that rival, and she's caught the eye on both handicap starts since.

My selection could have done with a stronger pace to chase when fastest through the final furlong in a Class 3 fillies' handicap over 7f at Carlisle before stepping forward on her first try over a mile at Sandown, as her pedigree suggested she would.

The daughter of New Bay was much the fastest through the last 2f when going down by a head to one who was helped by sitting closer to the speed, and the fifth boosted the form by landing a good little Newbury race next time.

Varian outlined his hopes of getting some black type for Distant Shore in a Racing Post stable tour at the start of the season and, while she's a way off that, she looks ahead of the handicapper off a mark of 79.

Distant Shore comes from a family Varian knows well as he trained her dam to finish second to the top-class Lady Bowthorpe in the Valiant Stakes six years ago, while her 102-rated half-brother Fondo Blanco was seriously progressive for the yard last season.

Distant Shore 16:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

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Robbie Wilders thinks he's found two who are ahead of their marks at Nottingham on Tuesday

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