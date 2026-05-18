Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Nottingham

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3.50 Nottingham

Nottingham's card is stacked with interesting three-year-olds and the 0-80 1m½f handicap (3.50) shouldn't be missed.

North Force, a son of Frankel whose dam won the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, promises to be suited by an extra furlong and will eventually leave a mark of 77 well behind.

Rosa Inglesa kept good company as a juvenile and is another who is bred to improve for this longer trip, while Domination looked one to keep onside when striking on his handicap debut for the underrated Harriet Bethell yard.

However, they've all raced in at least one handicap, and handicap newcomer Capichera is the pick for Ed Walker, whose last runner in this won in 2018.

The well-bred daughter of Australia ran a nice race when fourth amid greenness in a Newmarket maiden last November, and she built on that with a runner-up finish at Chelmsford the following month.

That form is red-hot, with the winner, third, fourth and fifth winning next time, and Capichera did little wrong on her return to the Rowley Mile when beaten a length and a half by So Regal in a fillies' maiden last month.

So Regal was second in a competitive running of the Michael Seely Memorial at York last week, and my selection's opening mark of 80 looks a winnable one.

Walker mentioned the Sandringham as a potential aim, a race he bagged last year with Never Let Go and in 2018 with Agrotera, and Capichera would probably need to win this under the in-form Kieran Shoemark off her rating to make the cut for that Royal Ascot handicap.

Capichera 15:50 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

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Robbie Wilders bids to follow last week's 11-4 winner with three Tuesday fancies - including a potential Royal Ascot handicap dark horse

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