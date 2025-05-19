Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Nottingham

5.05 Nottingham

This son of Lope De Vega looked well handicapped off an opening mark of 71 at Windsor last week in light of his Kempton third to Marvelman in March as the winner is now rated 106.

That's exactly how it panned out as Man Of La Mancha picked apart that competitive three-year-old handicap and produced a solid time to boot.

He clearly derived plenty of benefit for a gelding operation after the Kempton run and should have plenty more to offer in handicaps for last week's Dante-winning trainer Ralph Beckett.

It's interesting to see him turned out so quickly after that smooth success. I imagine his connections are eyeing up a Royal Ascot handicap with him and he'll probably need to secure another win or two to book his ticket for that.

Jack Dace takes over in the saddle and this 7lb claimer has made a promising start to his career. He looks value for that concession and can make his first ride for Beckett a winning one.

Man Of La Mancha 17:05 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Jack Dace (7lb) Tnr: Ralph Beckett

