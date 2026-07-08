Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Newmarket

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1.50 Newmarket

There is plenty to look forward to over the next few days at Newmarket's July meeting, and the Bahrain Trophy (1.50) is a fascinating race to kick us off.

All five runners can be given some sort of chance, but unless Alderman is able to reproduce his Derby fifth on a much faster surface, this is likely to go to one of the three who contested the Queen's Vase.

Del Maro finished ahead of Point Of Law and Galiyan at Royal Ascot and, historically, Charlie Appleby's runners fare a lot better at this meeting, so he's the right favourite.

I backed him last week and would be happy to see him oblige, but he's plenty short enough now and Galiyan is the value play at these odds.

Galiyan was sent off 2-1 favourite for the Queen's Vase after pumping in some rapid sectionals when bolting up in a maiden at Chester's May meeting, but he was caught much wider than ideal throughout and paid the price for that in the closing stages.

Oisin Murphy wasn't hard on him in the final furlong and he was still beaten only three lengths. That was only Galiyan's third start in a career which began in the middle of April, so it's too soon to write him off as a top staying prospect.

Galiyan 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

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'He should take plenty of catching' - Robbie Wilders is opposing plenty of Godolphin hotpots on day one of Newmarket's July meeting

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