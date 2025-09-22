Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Listowel

3.50 Listowel

It is always worth keeping an eye on Listowel's harvest festival as there are some good betting races throughout the seven days and the feature Listed Edmund and Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes (3.50) is one of those.

This is a weak running as nobody in this field is rated in the 100s, although mud-lover Norwalk Havoc was in July and there must be every chance he can bounce back on a surface that will be hard work.

Jessica Harrington has won this the past two years with a couple who didn't show much at the Galway festival, so it may be worth giving Norwalk Havoc a pass for his latest effort in the Colm Quinn BMW Mile at Ballybrit when conditions were much quicker than he wants.

The first two in the BMW Mile were pretty much in those positions throughout and Norwalk Havoc simply wasn't able to quicken like he can on just his second run of the campaign.

It is clear Harrington has been waiting for the ground to turn for Norwalk Havoc, who is two from two on heavy going and was an easy winner of the Knockaire Stakes on that ground at Leopardstown last October.

It would be premature to suggest Norwalk Havoc has gone backwards over the last two runs. It was only four starts ago that he won his side in the Cambridgeshire. He deserves another chance, with Harrington surely having had an eye on this race since Galway.

