Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Lingfield

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6.50 Lingfield

Slack Bob was given three quick runs in maiden/novice company in November and has come forward on RPRs with every handicap start.

The son of Mayson was sent off a 16-1 shot on his first attempt at a mile at Yarmouth last month following an 89-day break, and cruised into contention under Rab Havlin, trading at an in-running low of 1.07 on Betfair.

He ultimately failed to see things out as well as the winner, going down by half a length, but perhaps he needed the run and better is expected dropped back to 7f.

A 1lb rise for that performance is fair and Slack Bob looks a winner-in-waiting. He won't encounter many better chances to break his duck.

Slack Bob 18:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Ed Dunlop

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