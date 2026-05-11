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Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Lingfield
Slack Bob
Slack Bob was given three quick runs in maiden/novice company in November and has come forward on RPRs with every handicap start.
The son of Mayson was sent off a 16-1 shot on his first attempt at a mile at Yarmouth last month following an 89-day break, and cruised into contention under Rab Havlin, trading at an in-running low of 1.07 on Betfair.
He ultimately failed to see things out as well as the winner, going down by half a length, but perhaps he needed the run and better is expected dropped back to 7f.
A 1lb rise for that performance is fair and Slack Bob looks a winner-in-waiting. He won't encounter many better chances to break his duck.
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'The form has worked out tremendously and the family improve with age' - Robbie Wilders returns with three fancies on Tuesday
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Published on inPlay of the day
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