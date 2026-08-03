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Tipping

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Lingfield

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Mister Mojito

5.18 Lingfield

It is worth supporting Mister Mojito in the 7f apprentice handicap (5.18) at Lingfield. 

Trainer Terry Kent is a perfect three from three over the past fortnight, while Mister Mojito is also unbeaten in three starts on Lingfield's all-weather track.

The five-year-old served notice that he was coming to hand when only giving best to a thriving opponent at Newmarket last time, the winner's form figures since joining James Owen in June reading 2112132. 

That performance was Mister Mojito's best on turf in a year and he returns to familiar surroundings off the same mark, having worked his way back to form after undergoing wind surgery at the start of the year. 

This is the final chance for Jack Callan to compete in an apprentice race as he rode out his claim at Redcar last Wednesday, and he can depart these ranks on a high. 

Everything looks in Mister Mojito's favour to preserve his unbeaten course record and he's 3lb below his last winning mark to boot. 

Silk
Mister Mojito17:18 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan Tnr: T J Kent

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Robbie Wilders is fresh off a two-point winner - and thinks this underrated training team have found an 'outstanding opportunity' at Ffos Las 

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