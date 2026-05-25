Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Leicester

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4.40 Leicester

Ed Walker enjoyed one of the best days of his training career when Almaqam landed the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Sunday, and the good times can continue for the yard at Leicester with Frantic in the 6f fillies' handicap.

The topweight just about squeezes into this 0-70 and her opening mark looks tempting after her good second in a fillies' maiden at Nottingham last month.

The subsequent form figures of the winner, third and fourth are 2212, and she proved Leicester's 6f was no bother to her when going close over course and distance on her debut last October.

The Frankel filly is entitled to improve for her reappearance and this faster ground should suit on breeding, given her Listed-winning dam ran to a Racing Post Rating of 108 on that surface. She should have plenty more to offer.

Frantic 16:40 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Walker

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'She's well drawn to dominate' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow Sunday's 2-1 winner with three fancies on Tuesday

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