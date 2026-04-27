Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Epsom

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4.58 Epsom

This looks a superb opportunity for Tribal Rhythm to follow up his victory in the 2025 running off just 1lb higher.

Handling the track is half the battle at Epsom and Tribal Rhythm was a snug winner that day. While his form tapered off later in the season, his close second on his comeback at Bath this month was packed with promise.

The winner had a much smoother trip and it was too late for Tribal Rhythm once he got out. Oisin Murphy is booked and a bold defence bid is expected.

Tribal Rhythm 16:58 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Denis Coakley

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