Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Chester

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3.52 Chester

I'm confident that Dance In The Storm is the best-treated runner in the 7f handicap (3.52 ) at Chester.

I backed Dance In The Storm ante-post for the Stewards' Cup on the final day of Goodwood, but she was among the three dozen or so runners to be balloted out and Andrew Balding is sending her here instead.

Clearly stall ten isn't ideal around the Roodee, but that will be baked into her price and box 11, plus a wide trip and a slowly run race, didn't prevent her from landing a similar contest here on her return.

Subsequent form figures of 50 are misleading. Her effort flattened out on rain-softened ground at Epsom after she challenged furthest away from the favoured stands' rail, while she defeated the other five horses on her side by at least two and a half lengths in the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot.

Dance In The Storm was generously dropped 1lb for that and I'd be surprised if anything can stop her provided there is an even tempo.

Dance In The Storm 15:52 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

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'I'd be surprised if anything can stop her' - Robbie Wilders returns with three plays at Chester and Galway on Sunday

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