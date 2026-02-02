Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Carlisle

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

3.05 Carlisle

JPR One stole the show on Scottish trials day at Musselburgh when he managed to concede lumps of weight to his rivals in the Scottish Champion Chase, and his stablemate Ilovethenightlife is taken to do something similar in the 2m5f mares' handicap chase (3.05) at Carlisle for Joe Tizzard.

Ilovethenightlife has been a little in and out this season, but she's been contesting better races and is eligible for a 0-120 for the first time in her career.

She ran as well as could have expected when third to the thriving Panic Attack in a mares' Listed chase at Newbury on her previous outing over a trip which stretches her, particularly as she didn't help herself by jumping out to her right.

It's a surprise Ilovethenightlife has been campaigned at left-handed tracks since her encouraging second in a Class 3 handicap chase on her reappearance at Kempton off 4lb higher in November (jumped right at her fences at Bangor three starts ago on ground she dislikes too).

I suspect we'll see a different mare going the other way around and Tizzard's horses are right back in form after a dip for a few weeks.

She can down the progressive Celestial Fashion, who probably wants softer ground and has never faced a rival of this calibre in a handicap.

