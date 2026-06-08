Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Carlisle

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8.42 Carlisle

The other race at Carlisle I want to play in is the 1m1f handicap (8.42 ) for three-year-olds as I'm convinced Hatamoto will get his day in the sun soon.

Trained by Tim Easterby, the bottomweight is on a superb mark of 55 based on his fifth to rivals who are now rated 113, 100, 83 and 81 in a 6f Thirsk novice last July.

Giving the impression his return in a 7f Catterick maiden in April was needed, Hatamoto has been sent off favourite for both starts in handicaps and shaped well in each of them.

My selection appeared to enjoy the combination of softer ground and stepping up to a mile when second on his handicap debut at this venue two starts ago behind front-running winner Mereside Princess.

Plenty of horses were making all on that card and it was good to see the winner franking the form with a near five-length success at Musselburgh on Friday.

Hatamoto was caught out by the drop back to 7f on fast ground at Leicester two weeks ago, but stayed on to promising effect for third and he'll be much happier over an extra 2f on a slower surface.

This well-bred son of Tasleet, whose dam won a Group 3 on heavy terrain, can take advantage of an unchanged mark.

Hatamoto 20:42 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Duran Fentiman Tnr: Tim Easterby

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