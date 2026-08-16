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TippingPlay of the day

Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor

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Muker

5.20 Windsor

Kick off Ebor week by backing Yorkshire-trained Muker to land Windsor’s 0-70 apprentice handicap (5.20).

Nigel Tinkler’s eight-time scorer takes a mighty drop in class following down-the-field runs in 0-80 and 0-85 events at Thirsk and York.

He was outpaced on those occasions, but had previously hinted that his turn was near when a close fourth in a 0-75 Nottingham apprentice handicap.

Given a clear run, Muker would probably have won that afternoon, and he makes strong appeal off a 5lb lower mark.

The eight-year-old is now 15lb below the rating off which he won at Doncaster on good to firm ground last July and, in a race which contains at least four regular front-runners — Thornaby Pearl, Too Darn Good, Sunlit Sea and So Smart — he can finish best of all.

Note that Tinkler also has him entered for a Newcastle 0-80 on Thursday for which he would escape a penalty if successful.

Silk
Muker17:20 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Alex Jary Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

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'He makes strong appeal off a 5lb lower mark' - Richard Birch with four selections for Monday's racing  

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