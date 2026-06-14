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TippingPlay of the day

Richard Birch's play of the day at Wetherby

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Thornaby Annie

2.32 Wetherby

Royal Ascot takes centre stage this week, but never forget that a 3-1 winner returns exactly the same amount at all tracks.

Thornaby Annie leaps off the page as a filly to be firmly interested in when she tackles Wetherby’s mile handicap (2.32).

The Adrian Nicholls-trained three-year-old has caught the eye on her last two starts when finishing runner-up over 7f at Doncaster and Redcar.

Repeatedly short of room from well over a furlong out at Doncaster, Thornaby Annie couldn’t quite catch Tekitoff after finally seeing daylight in the final 50 yards.

Beaten half a length, she was in front a couple of strides after the line and left the impression a similar event would soon come her way.

Thornaby Annie again did all her best work towards the finish when a length second to Rousham at Redcar last month, and it’s apparent from both her running style and breeding that she's capable of improving a few pounds for this step up to a mile.

Well drawn in stall three, she ought to have little difficulty securing a decent position before the bend and this strong traveller should still be hard on the bridle two furlongs out before settling matters with her turn of foot.

Silk
Thornaby Annie14:32 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

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'He's sure to have been laid out for this' - Richard Birch with three pre-Royal Ascot fancies 

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