Richard Birch's play of the day at Southwell
Benmore
Benmore caught the eye on his chasing debut at Carlisle in November, when shaping nicely for a long way in a race which has worked out supremely well.
The winner, The Jukebox Kid, is now officially rated 137 after landing a valuable pot at Ascot, while the runner-up, Grand Geste, scored impressively at Haydock two starts later. He is now rated 129 and started favourite for the Great Yorkshire Chase last month.
Benmore, who is rated 114, also looks a 120-plus horse and can simply outclass his rivals in the 2m handicap chase (1.37) at Southwell.
