- More
Richard Birch's play of the day at Pontefract
Far Ahead
Far Ahead can live up to his name by coming home clear of his eight rivals in the mile handicap which concludes Pontefract’s card.
The four-year-old has fought an unsuccessful battle with the assessor since being allocated an opening mark of 83 after winning a 7f novice at Catterick last May.
A comfortable length-and-a-quarter scorer from Surprised that day, there is substance to the form in the context of low-grade affairs as the third, Invincible Ruby, has landed two handicaps since and is currently rated 65.
Far Ahead competes off a mark of just 47 on the back of 12 consecutive defeats, and I will be astonished if he cannot secure at least one Class 6 handicap this summer.
Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Richard Birch's tips. Sign up here and read below:
Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week
Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate, The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here.
Published on inPlay of the day
Last updated
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred