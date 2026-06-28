Richard Birch's play of the day at Pontefract

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5.30 Pontefract

Far Ahead can live up to his name by coming home clear of his eight rivals in the mile handicap which concludes Pontefract’s card.

The four-year-old has fought an unsuccessful battle with the assessor since being allocated an opening mark of 83 after winning a 7f novice at Catterick last May.

A comfortable length-and-a-quarter scorer from Surprised that day, there is substance to the form in the context of low-grade affairs as the third, Invincible Ruby, has landed two handicaps since and is currently rated 65.

Far Ahead competes off a mark of just 47 on the back of 12 consecutive defeats, and I will be astonished if he cannot secure at least one Class 6 handicap this summer.

Far Ahead 17:30 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

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Richard Birch tipped two 9-4 winners in last Monday's column - he has two more strong fancies this week

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