Richard Birch's play of the day at Plumpton

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3.45 Plumpton

The Harry Fry-trained High Fibre makes considerable punting appeal in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle (3.45) at Plumpton.

High Fibre had dropped significantly in the weights before regaining winning ways over two miles at Kempton on his penultimate start a fortnight ago.

Relishing the good ground, he barely came off the bridle to slam Wild Goose by two and a quarter lengths, appealing as the type who could rack up two or three more wins this spring.

His follow-up bid over the same distance at Ludlow last Monday may have ended in a short-head defeat by the well-backed Jack Hyde, but punters who supported him that afternoon can feel confident about recouping those losses as he steps back up in trip.

By far the last off the bridle once again, High Fibre was beaten by a horse who had been fourth in the betting for Sandown’s Imperial Cup on his previous start.

High Fibre finished 15 lengths clear of the third, Crest Of Stars, and should prove hard to beat, with the longer trip in his favour.

Fry has scored with two of his three Plumpton runners this season for a strike-rate of 67 per cent.

High Fibre 15:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Ciaran O'Shea (7lb) Tnr: Harry Fry

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