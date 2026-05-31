Richard Birch's play of the day at Newbury

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2.50 Newbury

River King still smacks of a well-handicapped four-year-old despite being turned over at odds of 8-13 on his Chepstow reappearance.

It’s no surprise he was so heavily backed for a 0-85 over 1m2f that day as he boasts a string of eye-catching form lines from last year.

Third to the now 109-rated Remmooz in a 7f Doncaster novice last April, he went on to fill the same position behind now 98-rated Arabian Story at Chelmsford over a mile.

Gelded after winning over 1m2f on good to firm ground at Windsor last June, River King missed the rest of the campaign, yet promises to do very well this term.

Maybe it was lack of peak fitness on Chepstow’s good to soft going which caught him out. The son of King Of Change certainly travelled through much of the race like a horse with several pounds in hand of the handicapper.

After cruising into the lead over a furlong out, River King looked likely to pull away and win easily, but a race-fit The Green Mile wore him down near the finish.

River King still managed to pull six lengths clear of the third, Naples, and there should be no excuses in Newbury’s mile handicap (2.50).

Conditions look ideal, he hails from a bang-in-form stable, and should be backed to leave a mark of 87 well and truly behind him en route to a crack at a valuable handicap at one of the bigger meetings.

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