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TippingPlay of the day

Richard Birch's play of the day at Kelso

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Rememberthename

4.30 Kelso

The Sandy Thomson-trained Rememberthename is a good bet in the second division of Kelso's 2m2f handicap hurdle (4.30).

Thomson's team was not firing on all cylinders when Rememberthename finished a highly creditable third behind Speiriuil over a longer trip at Musselburgh in February, and the winner boosted the form by following up in a valuable Go North series final at Kelso last month.

The drop in trip is likely to suit Rememberthename, who represents a stable which has hit the heights in recent weeks and landed Saturday's Scottish Champion Hurdle with Dedicated Hero.

Rememberthename again shaped nicely on his latest start when runner-up to Eagles Reprieve in a 2m5f novice hurdle at Kelso.

He was in receipt of just 2lb that day from a horse now officially rated 120. It will be disappointing if Rememberthename cannot win a moderate 0-105 off 101.

Silk
Rememberthename16:30 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Patrick Wadge Tnr: Sandy Thomson

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'He delivered a career-best by some way last time out' - Richard Birch has two tips as he bids to follow up last week's winner  

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