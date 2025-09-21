Richard Birch's play of the day at Hamilton

1.48 Hamilton

James Park Woods is in rip-roaring form and can make the marathon 730-mile round trip from Lambourn to Hamilton pay dividends by completing a nine-day hat-trick in the 1m½f apprentice handicap (1.48).

The Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained nine-year-old habitually peaks at around this time of year when there is plenty of give in the ground.

All his four wins have been achieved in the month of September, the most recent at Brighton last Monday when coming from last to first to capture a similar race in excellent style.

From the moment James Park Woods was unleashed with his run from over two furlongs out, the result never appeared in doubt, and he kept on strongly after hitting the front to beat well-backed Joycean Way by a neck.

That victory came just two days after he had again finished with aplomb to deny Up The Anti by half a length at Bath, and he clearly travels to Scotland at the very top of his game.

James Park Woods incurs only one 4lb penalty for those two wins, and both the stiff uphill finish at Hamilton and the testing terrain will suit him well.

James Park Woods 13:48 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Ben Ffrench Davis (3lb) Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

