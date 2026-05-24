Richard Birch's play of the day at Cartmel

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2.13 Cartmel

The Lizzie Quinlan stable has hit form just in time for Cartmel’s season and Evenwood Sonofagun should be backed to repeat last year’s win in division one of the 2m6f handicap hurdle (2.13).

Two of the yard’s last three runners have scored and there are several strong reasons why Evenwood Sonofagun can add to the tally.

The eight-year-old won two races at Cartmel over the late May bank holiday last year on the back of wind surgery.

He is now 9lb lower than when landing the second of those victories and underwent another breathing operation after his last run at Musselburgh, presumably to maximise his chance of Cartmel success.

Evenwood Sonofagun shaped pleasingly behind Bollin Matilda that day, holding every chance until the two-furlong pole.

He meets Secret Secret, who he beat into third place in this race 12 months ago, on 9lb better terms and it will come as no surprise to note that he holds entries in two Cartmel races on Wednesday.

There has no doubt been a long-term plan since the end of last summer to aim Evenwood Sonofagun at the two 2m6f handicap hurdles he plundered in 2025 and, with the stable in such red-hot form, punters should take full advantage.

Evenwood Sonofagun 14:13 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Lizzie Quinlan

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