Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle

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2.15 Carlisle

I like backing horses at Carlisle with course form, and both my fancies there tick that particular box.

Pop Star made his first visit to the Cumbria track a winning one last month when bolting up over the minimum trip.

A well-backed 11-2 shot, he enjoyed a trouble-free passage throughout, travelled strongly to over a furlong out, and settled matters in the blink of an eye.

Wee Mary, whom he beat by a comfortable length, franked the form with a fluent all-the-way success at Musselburgh on Saturday, and Pop Star is a confident choice to follow up when he returns to Carlisle for the 6f apprentice handicap (2.15 ).

He boasts winning form at the distance, acts well on soft ground and, in effect, can compete off 2lb lower than last time when the 7lb claim of Cara Tuke is taken into account.

Pop Star had tumbled in the weights before his recent success off an official mark of 64. He was rated 79 at this time last year, and clearly has plenty of scope to run up a sequence of wins over the next few weeks.

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