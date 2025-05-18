Racing Post logo
TippingPlay of the day

Richard Birch's play of the day at Carlisle

Opal Storm

3.00 Carlisle

Eyecatching in defeat at Pontefract, Doncaster and Beverley on her last three starts, the Brian Rothwell-trained Opal Storm must be backed to finally make the breakthrough in the 5f handicap at Carlisle.

The track's stiff finish suits Opal Storm, who habitually does her best work late on, and she won over the course and distance in September 2023 on good to firm.

A strong pace looks likely with Holbache in opposition, and Opal Storm’s late charge can prove decisive this time.

Opal Storm15:00 Carlisle
Jky: Aiden Brookes (3lb)Tnr: Brian Rothwell

Racing Post+ subscribers can read more of Richard Birch's tipping here:

'He should take the world of beating' - Richard Birch returns after a winner last week with four strong fancies   

Published on inPlay of the day

