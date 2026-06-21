Richard Birch's play of the day at Brighton

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8.40 Brighton

Dion Baker remains very well treated on his best form, and I will be surprised if he fails to complete a hat-trick in the 7f handicap (8.40) which closes the card at Brighton.

A winless 2025 meant the Michael Wigham-trained seven-year-old had tumbled down the weights before the current campaign and an 8lb rise for Brighton and Bath victories means he is still 12lb below his peak winning mark.

Dion Baker loves Brighton – his course form figures over this trip read 214241 – and he was a deeply impressive all-the-way winner on his latest visit in May.

Competing off a career-low 47, Dion Baker burst clear over a furlong out and was value for considerably more than the two and three-quarter lengths he beat Zu Run.

Horses who kick for home against the far rail at Brighton often prove vulnerable to those who are produced wider out for a late run, so that performance deserves extra credit.

I recall thinking at the time that Dion Baker could be a carbon copy of stablemate Roach Power, who landed five 5f handicaps last season after a similar slide down the handicap ladder the previous year.

Dion Baker duly followed up over a shorter trip at Bath, coming from off the pace to smoothly cut down Magnificent Mel in the final furlong and win comfortably.

Although well suited to front-running, it wouldn’t bother me if Havana Mojito, another Brighton regular who often blazes the trail, led Dion Baker this time. If it developed into a final-furlong battle, with Dion Baker challenging away from the far rail, I have no doubt who would win.

Dion Baker 20:40 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: Michael Wigham

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