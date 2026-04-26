Richard Birch's play of the day at Bath

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2.00 Bath

It’s not difficult to see why Gary and Josh Moore, who enjoyed big-race success with Havaila in Saturday’s bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, picked Bath’s 1m3½f apprentice handicap (2.00 ) for Bohemian Breeze 's next assignment.

The four-time winner fits snugly into this 0-60 on a mark of 59 at a track where he boasts form figures of 22.

Both those placed efforts were recorded off 63 last summer, so it’s undeniable that Bohemian Breeze is well handicapped.

On the second occasion Bohemian Breeze chased home Fair Dinkum in a Class 2 Bath series final. He tackles a Class 6 this time.

What’s more, all seven of his rivals are rated 52 or below, so the son of Galileo holds a significant class advantage.

Bohemian Breeze caught the eye when staying on to take fourth place behind King’s Cruiser at Chelmsford 32 days ago, his first start for two months, and a run which is likely to put him spot-on.

The winner, runner-up Take The Boat, and sixth Fiddlers Green have all subsequently performed well, while Smokey Malone, who finished fifth that night, was chasing a four-timer following successes at Southwell (two) and Chelmsford.

The icing on what looks a particularly tasty cake for punters is the 7lb which apprentice Jude Fernandes takes off Bohemian Breeze’s back. In sum, the pair should take an awful lot of beating in what looks a weak race.

Bohemian Breeze 14:00 Bath View Racecard Jky: Jude Fernandes (7lb) Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

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'He holds a significant class advantage over his rivals' - Richard Birch bids to follow up last Monday's winner

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