Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr

3.30 Ayr

Jannas Journey will start at short odds, and justifiably so, in the mile handicap (3.30) following last Monday’s immensely impressive course success over a furlong shorter.

The rapidly progressive four-year-old is a half-sister to Zig Zag Zyggy who competed off a career-high mark of 85 in Britain as a five-year-old.

The lightly raced Jannas Journey won off just 52 when unleashing a useful turn of foot to beat Cooperation by two and a quarter lengths, and is bred to be even better at this longer trip.

The daughter of Sioux Nation should have no difficulty shrugging aside a 5lb penalty, and possesses the scope to take much higher rank in future.

Jannas Journey 15:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Jim Goldie

