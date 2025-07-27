Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Richard Birch's play of the day at Ayr

Jannas Journey

3.30 Ayr

Jannas Journey will start at short odds, and justifiably so, in the mile handicap (3.30) following last Monday’s immensely impressive course success over a furlong shorter.

The rapidly progressive four-year-old is a half-sister to Zig Zag Zyggy who competed off a career-high mark of 85 in Britain as a five-year-old.

The lightly raced Jannas Journey won off just 52 when unleashing a useful turn of foot to beat Cooperation by two and a quarter lengths, and is bred to be even better at this longer trip.

The daughter of Sioux Nation should have no difficulty shrugging aside a 5lb penalty, and possesses the scope to take much higher rank in future.

Silk
Jannas Journey15:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Jim Goldie

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Richard Birch's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'He should run a mighty race in receipt of weight from all his rivals' - Richard Birch with three Monday fancies  

£2000 in free bets at Racing Post Free Bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inPlay of the day

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers