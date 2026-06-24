Phill Anderson's play of the day at Newmarket

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12.45 Newmarket

Ian Williams’ horses seem to have turned a corner and it may be worth chancing a return to form from Aalto in Newmarket’s 7f handicap (12.45).

The six-year-old ran respectably in the Victoria Cup on his return and, while he didn’t improve on that at York, it’s easy to excuse that as he met trouble in running several times in the straight.

The combination of a quiet end to last season and slow start to this campaign leaves him on his lowest mark since joining the yard in 2023, lurking 7lb lower than his rating when beaten just a nose in last season’s bid for back-to-back Bunbury Cups.

While a third crack at that race next month is probably his major target, he may need to win this to help ensure he gets a run, and the booking of Ryan Moore suggests that connections are hopeful of a big run.

With the likes of Nostrum and Northern Express in opposition, this hold-up performer should get pace to aim at and, with a return to quick ground also in his favour, he makes plenty of appeal as an each-way play.

Aalto 12:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ian Williams

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