Phill Anderson's play of the day at Catterick

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2.00 Catterick

Catterick often favours horses that can race up with the speed, particularly over shorter distances, and there’s a chance that Saisons d’Or can get his own way up front in Wednesday’s opener.

The veteran has a good draw in stall four for his preferred tactics and has a cracking record at this venue with three wins and two seconds from nine starts over course-and-distance.

He got his head back in front on the all-weather from a 1lb lower mark in April when making all and while he’s not been at his best on his last couple of outings, pulling too hard on his penultimate run before setting unsustainable fractions at Carlisle last time, he’s lurking on a good mark having scored from 5lb higher here last summer.

Fast ground is another positive and in a race confined to apprentice riders, the booking of Warren Fentiman has to be considered another positive, a jockey who has had one winner from three rides for the yard. There’s a chance that Saisons d’Or will be overlooked in the market on the back of his last two starts and he looks like the value play in the race.

Saisons d'Or 14:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Warren Fentiman Tnr: Jedd O'Keeffe

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