Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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2.20 York

I'm sure plenty would argue it's hard to have a strong view on a 22-runner York sprint handicap, but I've got one and will be backing Arklow Lad for the Lindum York Handicap (2.20).

A typically shrewd purchase by The Horse Watchers, Arklow Lad has taken off since joining Mick Appleby, achieving form figures of 131 and going up 11lb in the ratings, with both his wins coming over this five-furlong trip.

Although winning by only half a length in first-time cheekpieces at Pontefract last time, he can definitely be marked up a fair bit for that as he had to work hard to get a prominent early position from a wide stall and then chased a really fast pace.

The only horse who led him was the second favourite, who had the plum draw against the rail for a front-runner, but he dropped back to finish stone last of the 13 runners, while Arklow Lad shot a couple of lengths clear just over a furlong out, before holding on well.

Given a more efficient run through the race from a better draw, I think he'd have won very easily, so a 4lb rise shouldn't be much to worry about.

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'He can be marked up a fair bit' - Paul Kealy with three tips on day two of the Dante festival at York



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