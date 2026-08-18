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Tipping

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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Manatee Mehmas

4.45 York

Manatee Mehmas has been third and fourth to Naana's Shadow on his last two outings, and was beaten a similar distance despite a 10lb turnaround the second time.

However, I thought he did well while not really appreciating the track at Goodwood, and there's another 9lb turnaround in the weights now. After only five starts, the first of them in April, he's still learning on the job, and I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark.

Silk
Manatee Mehmas16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

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'I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark' - Paul Kealy has six selections on day one at York  

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