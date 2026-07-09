Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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2.10 York

Northern Express ' losing run stands at 15, but he had such a good year as a six-year-old in 2024, finishing second in two big handicaps here and winning one at Ascot, that he started last season on a rating of 106.

He was always likely to struggle for a while, but he still ran to Racing Post Ratings of 100 or higher on six occasions last term, including three times at York.

Indeed, he has run to an RPR of 100 or more the last nine times he has gone to York (ranging from 100 to 111), and now his handicap mark has dropped back to just 95.

He won this race in 2023, although it was a Classs 2 then, and the last time he ran in a Class 3 at this track was just over four years ago. He was fair from disgraced when beaten just under four lengths into fifth on his return from a four-month break at Newmarket last month (runner-up is 4-1 favourite for the Bunbury Cup) and the chances are connections have had this race in mind for him for a while.

Northern Express 14:10 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

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