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Tipping

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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Mr Swivell

2.39 York

I've been keeping an eye on him as I thought he was a candidate for further improvement this term, having been ultra-progressive when running in the right races last season.

Take out non-staying efforts at Windsor and in the Cambridgeshire, his form figures in his first season for Kevin Philippart de Foy were 211212 – on all different types of surface.

He has been slow to come to hand this season, but each run has been considerably better than the one before, yet he was dropped a further 1lb to 90 last time for a staying-on two-length fourth (fifth was seven lengths adrift) at Newcastle, where he recorded a Racing Post Rating of 96.

Mr Swivell doesn't need to improve much on that, if at all, to be a major player here, and his trainer is in miles better form than he has been for any of his previous runs this term.

Silk
Mr Swivell14:39 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

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'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday  

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