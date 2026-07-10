Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2.39 York

I've been keeping an eye on him as I thought he was a candidate for further improvement this term, having been ultra-progressive when running in the right races last season.

Take out non-staying efforts at Windsor and in the Cambridgeshire, his form figures in his first season for Kevin Philippart de Foy were 211212 – on all different types of surface.

He has been slow to come to hand this season, but each run has been considerably better than the one before, yet he was dropped a further 1lb to 90 last time for a staying-on two-length fourth (fifth was seven lengths adrift) at Newcastle, where he recorded a Racing Post Rating of 96.

Mr Swivell doesn't need to improve much on that, if at all, to be a major player here, and his trainer is in miles better form than he has been for any of his previous runs this term.

Mr Swivell 14:39 York View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Racing Post+ subscribers have access to all of Paul Kealy's tips. Sign up here and read below:

'He needs to be taken very seriously' - Paul Kealy's best bets for a bumper Super Saturday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.