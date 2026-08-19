Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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4.45 York

The 7f nursery features a big field of juveniles with barely any easy-ground form, but I'll make no apology in plumping for favourite Mia Fantasia as I'm convinced he's a country mile better than his handicap mark of 79.

Third to subsequent Vintage Stakes winner Dr Rascal at Ascot on his penultimate outing, he was backed to prove that in a Goodwood nursery last month (just 2-1 in a field of 18), but had a wide draw, tried to come from behind, and got himself into all sorts of trouble, doing well to finish sixth.

With a clean run I think he'd have won easily, and as his sire, Make Believe, and damsire Olympic Glory were both perfectly at home on bad ground, there has to be hope he will be as well.

Mia Fantasia 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Hugo Palmer

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'He's a country mile better than his mark' - Paul Kealy with six selections on day two at York

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