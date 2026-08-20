Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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1.50 York

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old finished second at Goodwood last time to the heavily backed Exclusive Code, who was 2-1 from 5-1 in the morning and made most of the running to win by a length from stall one.

Zennor Storm, by comparison, was a drifting 18-1 shot from stall 13 and was held up in a race that was run at a crawl, the leaders being allowed to drop anchor in front as soon as they hit the bend.

There was lots of bumping and barging in behind after that, and I thought Zennor Storm performed miracles to get into second place, roaring home down the outside and finishing much faster than the winner.

I said then that I'd back him to beat Exclusive Code on the same terms if they met again, so I can't resist doing so now he's 4lb better off, even if he has to deal with a 5lb higher mark himself.

I don't know whether easy ground is an issue, but his penultimate run, his first since being gelded, saw him finishing strongly for fourth over this course and distance, so he has worthwhile track form, too.

Zennor Storm 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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'He has next to nothing to find with the principals' - Paul Kealy fancies an outsider in the Gimcrack on day three at York

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