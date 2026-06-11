Paul Kealy's play of the day at York

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4.10 York

You're likely to be well rewarded if you back a winner on the Knavesmire, but if there's one horse on the card who could blow a race apart it is surely Altareq in the 1m2½f handicap (4.10).

The Jim Goldie-trained four-year-old is bottomweight in this Class 2, but I'd go as far as to say he could one day be good enough to be topweight.

A brother to Al Asifah, who went off odds-on for the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot a few years ago, Altareq ran three promising races in the Shadwell colours for the Gosdens as a three-year-old, but he had his problems and was cast aside after the last of them and not seen again until running an eyecatching race over this course and distance last month.

He lost a ton of ground at the start (considerably more than Benvenuto Cellini on Saturday) in that 15-runner contest, was still nearer last than first inside the two-furlong pole, but finished with such a rattle that he was beaten only a length and a quarter into third.

He was back on the track just eight days ago at Hamilton, where he was again a little slowly away, but it was ultimately the two-furlong drop in trip in a steadily run race that cost him as he was outpaced when they quickened but finished strongest of all for third again. This is his trip, and I can't believe he is going to remain a maiden for much longer.

Altareq 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

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