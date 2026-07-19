Paul Kealy's play of the day at Windsor

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7.20 Windsor

Buccabay is more than well handicapped enough on a mark of 80 to be a factor in Windsor's Fitzdares Sprint Series qualifier (7.20), and much depends on how he is after a four-month break.

His last two turf wins came off marks of 84 and 85, with the latter success coming over this course and distance after a break of six months, so there is hope on that score.

He joined Eve Johnson Houghton last autumn from Stuart Williams, and was in good form in the winter, even managing to land his first all-weather win in December, after which he went off at short prices off marks of 81 and 82 at Kempton, finishing second and third.

He was below form on his final outing in March, but he'd been on the go a long while by then and probably needed the break he's just had.

His best runs for the trainer have been under Ed Greatrex, who is back on board, and Johnson Houghton is in better form now than at any other time this year, bagging nine winners in July at a strike-rate of 22 per cent, which is well above her usual strike-rate.

Buccabay 19:20 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

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