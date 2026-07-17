Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh

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Havana Anna

3.25 Curragh

Donnacha O'Brien beat the British in the July Cup last week with Comanche Brave and he can repel the raiders here with a filly who was fourth in the Commonwealth Cup, in which she was last off the bridle but didn't see out the six furlongs quite as well as the three ahead of her.

Other than the two 50-1 shots who outran their odds at Ascot by finishing second and fifth and have subsequently disappointed, almost everything else to run from the Commonwealth Cup has performed really well.

The winner was a big drifter but still finished second in the July Cup, while two others were fourth and fifth at Newmarket. The sixth was second in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat next time, while the ninth won a Listed race and the 12th was just touched off in one.

It has the look of a much stronger piece of form than I gave it credit for at the time and Havana Anna can give it a further boost on her first run against older horses.

Havana Anna 15:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

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